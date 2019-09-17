Shrewsbury’s iconic independent shopping street welcomes new bed shop

Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury’s iconic independent shopping street, has welcomed a new bed shop in the unit previously occupied by Feather & Black.

Rob Kilner, Store Manager; Charlotte Nutting, FBC Manby Bowdler; and Lizzy McNally, Cooper Green Pooks

Edwardian Bedding opened its doors last month, just ahead of Wyle Cop’s ‘Big Weekend’ event over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Headquartered in South Yorkshire, the firm prides itself on manufacturing both beds and mattresses here in the UK and specialises in bespoke commissions. It is a strong supporter of the UK high street which is one of the reasons why Shrewsbury appealed.

Adrian Swingler, Operational Manager, comments: “As an independent bed manufacturer and retailer, we offer something that is quite different to the larger retail-park operations. For us, it makes sense to be at the heart of a community and the shop we’ve opened in Shrewsbury is certainly that.

“Wyle Cop is renowned for its independent retailers and until recently boasted two bed shops in relatively close proximity. With both of those having closed, we could see the opportunity to join a retail destination that is supportive of quality expertise.”

The double-fronted shop unit extends from Wyle Cop through to Beeches Lane and its spacious floorplate made it an attractive property to market, as Lizzy McNally from Cooper Green Pooks explains:

“This was a unit destined to be popular, not least of all because of its location on ‘The Cop’. We received significant interest from both retail businesses and bar/restaurant operators and even a number of potential tenants looking for unique office space. However, ultimately it was Edwardian Bedding which secured the lease here.

“We hear so much about the challenges facing UK high streets, but Shrewsbury bucks this trend and its support for independent retailers provides an environment in which many flourish – Adrian and his team recognised this and chose the town to expand his business.”

Legal aspects of the six-year long lease were handled for the landlord by Charlotte Nutting, an Associate in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Commercial Property team.

Charlotte concludes: “I’ve spoken on many occasions on just how special the commercial property market is in the centre of Shrewsbury. The mix of historical, often quirky, buildings and eclectic range of independent retailers operating alongside national brands makes this a town which attracts strong interest.

“Helping to bring a successful, expanding business such as Edwardian Bedding to Wyle Cop, whilst working alongside the team at Cooper Green Pooks, has been a pleasure and I shall look forward to seeing this business thrive here.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...