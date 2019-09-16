Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury partners with Shrewsbury Town in the Community﻿

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has partnered with Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, which will see the car-dealership gain the naming rights of the Football Hub, now known as the Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury Football Hub.

The agreement will also see Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury provide support vehicles for many of the charity’s fundraising events throughout the year, such as the annual Cycling Challenge event, and Shropshire 3 Peaks, in addition to a pool-car for use by staff and supplying prizes for competitions the charity will be running throughout the year.

In addition to this Mercedes-Benz will join the ‘Friend of the Community’ scheme, which now has over 20 local businesses involved in supporting the work of Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

Jamie Edwards, CEO of Shrewsbury Town in the Community, is delighted with the new partnership. “It’s unbelievable that we’ve managed to gain an official vehicle supplier in Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury.”

“We’re really pleased to have them wanting to support us and it’s great that they recognise us as a charity and the work that we do throughout Shropshire. Our Football Hub now being known as the Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury Football Hub will help give the facility great exposure being associated with such a well-known brand and highlight Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury and how they are helping out in the local area.”

“Gaining support vehicles for our events every year is a huge cost for us to swallow, so for them to be taking that cost away from us means that we can invest more money where it matters most, into making sure our projects the best they can be and the individuals we work with.“

Regional General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, Robert Preston, commented, “We wanted to get involved because we think Shrewsbury Town in the Community do so many great things locally and that needs supporting in whatever way we can. As part of Lookers PLC we want to be able to put back into the community. We help support lots of local events and this will be us adding further to that and will hopefully help build a bit of awareness of ourselves as well in the process.”

Shrewsbury Town in the Community is the official charity of Shrewsbury Town FC, with the mission of helping everyone in Shropshire realise their potential and achieve their goals through 39 projects running in 7 different areas.

