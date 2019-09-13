Telford-based Encore shortlisted in prestigious industry awards

Telford-based recruitment agency, Encore Personnel has been shortlisted twice in the IRP (Institute of Recruitment Professionals) Awards, attaining industry recognition for its professional excellence and outstanding achievements.

The Encore team

The annual event, which will take place on the 27th November at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, is the only awards hosted by the REC (Recruitment & Employment Confederation). It champions the industry’s successes while celebrating the highest achieving recruitment professionals and businesses from across the UK.

Encore – which currently operates from its head office based on Plough Road in Telford – was shortlisted in the Best Company to Work For category after demonstrating an unrivalled dedication to employee engagement. In the past 12 months, the team has invested more than £70,000 in robust employee initiatives, aimed at inspiring development while rewarding and motivating its employees. This has in turn provided a tangible link between improving productivity among the staff and customer satisfaction, resulting in Encore growing its market share by 19%.

Sam Green, Internal Recruiter at Encore, has been pivotal in driving these initiatives forward. Working with Encore’s HR Director Cindy Gunn, her ambition to provide distinctive, quality internal recruitment through new strategic processes has also seen Sam shortlisted in the In-House Recruiter of the Year category for the IRP Awards.

The award shortlisting follows a tremendous year of growth and success for the agency, which provides temporary and permanent blue-collar and white-collar staff to clients across the UK. In April, Encore recorded its most successful year to date with a turnover figure of £72 million in 2018 – an increase year on year of 11.7%.

In July, Encore also announced a new senior structure that would drive the next transformational phase of the business providing an even stronger, strategic focus on customer and candidate needs. Greg Latham stepped into the new Group Chief Executive Officer role while Pete Taylor was promoted from Operations Director to Managing Director.

Pete said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to see Encore announced as a finalist in the IRP Awards, which recognises the best performing businesses within the industry. Staff development and engagement initiatives are at the core of Encore’s company values. It breeds enthusiasm and motivation among our employees, which assists each team in delivering an exceptional service to our customers, placing us at the forefront of our competitors.”

“I would also like to congratulate Sam on such an impressive achievement. Her tireless efforts in revolutionising internal recruitment has ensured that Encore remains the workplace of choice and that our employees are proud coming to work in the morning.”

