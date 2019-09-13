Shrewsbury building firm launches new town centre ‘Warehouse’ offices

Family-run construction firm TC Homes has just launched its new town centre offices after spending the past year renovating an industrial warehouse in Coleham.

Staff, friends and partners enjoy the opening celebrations of The Warehouse on Longden Road, Coleham

The Warehouse was officially opened with two special events this summer for invited friends, staff, partners and stakeholders who were all treated to food, drink and a private viewing of the modern offices.

The building in Longden Coleham, was acquired by the firm in January 2017 and work started by raising the roof in Spring 2018. In June this year, the company, which builds homes for itself and private clients, including housing associations, moved into the offices.

The sympathetic renovation of the large building uses modern building materials and boasts contemporary features. The two launch parties were catered by local companies including Gindifferent, The Pour House, Delicious Graze Pizzas and Goose on the Loose.

Victoria Charnley, Director at TC Homes, said: “The move from our previous offices on town walls to this large purposely renovated office space, marks a period of growth for the company.

“We now have eight office staff, having added an additional four members to the team in the past year. The building will allow further scope for growth overall as we are still in the town centre in the vibrant neighbourhood of Coleham.

“We now have more private parking, a large meeting room, a kitchen, two bathrooms and a large, elevated open plan office space from which to work.

“The entire building frontage has been fitted with a glass window system from Velfac, which not only works to reduce heating bills but also allow better climate control in the building and are sympathetic to the look and feel of an industrial warehouse.

“We also have an industrial wood and metal staircase supplied and fitted by Product Design of Church Stretton. Where possible, we have used local suppliers and sub-contractors for the build and fit-out. We are delighted with the building and everyone who has visited so far has commented on what an incredible space it is.”

