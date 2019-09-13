Kind-hearted Ludlow lawyers donate to charity Hands Together

A Ludlow law firm has donated over £1,500 to a local charity which supports vulnerable people.

Staff at Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors held events throughout the past year for the charity Hands Together, a group which co-ordinates volunteers and other charities to support community cohesion and aid local people. The charity has various projects from preventing food waste to assisting with Universal Credit applications. All the projects aim to help people who are in need such as those who have just come out of hospital, are lonely, or living with illness.

The law firm’s fundraising events included seasonal raffles, a Halloween ‘bake off’ contest and a popular plant sale.

Janna Vigar, a Senior Associate at the Ludlow law firm said: “We do so much with the local community and it is fantastic to see such a great amount raised for a charity which helps so many people in and around the town.

“There has been a huge dedication to running some brilliant, fun events over the past 12 months. We hope our donation will help make a difference to the lives of people who rely on Hands Together and help attract more volunteers.”

Hands Together Chair of Trustees, Sue Chantler added: “We’d like to thank everyone at mfg Solicitors for their efforts over the past year. We rely on donations to support the work we do in the community and their kindness will be appreciated by so many people locally.”

