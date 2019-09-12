Key promotions announced at Aaron & Partners

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced five key promotions across its two offices – including a new Partner and three new Senior Associates – as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.

Keith McKinney, new Partner in the firm’s PEER department, Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Senior Associates Ben Mason and Bryony Cook, Associate Solicitor Paul Hennity, and Senior Associate Chris Mitchell

Keith McKinney, who specialises in energy with a focus on consents for renewable energy development, has become a Partner in the firm’s renowned Planning, Environmental, Energy and Regulatory (PEER) department.

Keith, who also advises clients on wider regulatory matters is described by the industry’s leading guide, The Legal 500, as “exceptional” and listed as a ‘Next Generation Lawyer’.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had whilst working at Aaron & Partners and it’s been fantastic to work with such a diverse and interesting range of clients,” said Keith. I’m looking forward to the new role I will play as a Partner and to being able to support the firm in its continued growth.”

The firm has strengthened its team of Senior Associates with Ben Mason (Employment), Bryony Cook and Chris Mitchell (Dispute Resolution and Insolvency) all being promoted.

The Chester office also welcomes a new Associate Solicitor in the form of Paul Hennity (Employment).

Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, said: “It has been a successful year for the firm, with both offices continuing to grow. Our people are fundamental to this success and this year’s promotions recognise the talent and commitment Keith, Ben, Chris, Bryony and Paul have demonstrated and I’m delighted for all of them.

“We are passionate about giving our people the chance to develop within the firm, so it’s extremely pleasing when we’re able to recognise development through promotion”.

