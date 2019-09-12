15.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Home Business

Free workshop will help companies get to grips with HR essentials

By Shropshire Live Business

A free HR workshop is being staged in Oswestry to make sure small companies are fully up to speed with changes to employment law.

Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

The HR Essentials event is being staged by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and HR expert Niamh Kelly at Aico’s head office at Mile End Business Park and will cover key HR and employment issues company owners and managers need to be aware of.

Niamh, director of the HR Dept Shropshire and who has more than 25 years’ experience in the sector, said employment laws were constantly changing but applied to all companies whatever their size.

“The law is the same regardless of how many staff you have. Getting things wrong however innocently, is not a defence in an Employment Tribunal and could cost your business thousands of pounds as well as damaging your business’s reputation,” she said.

“This is a ‘must-book’ practical event for any small business which does not have its own HR department, or which struggles to keep up with changes to employment law.”

The half-day workshop – which gets under way at 1pm on September 26 – will cover  issues such as the difference between self-employed, worker and employee, how to calculate holiday entitlement and ensure compliance for part time and zero hours staff and some of the key discrimination risks businesses can face.

It will also look at issues around managing absence, disciplinary and grievance procedures, how to deal with the end of an employee’s employment and what the costs could be if you receive an Employment Tribunal claim.

The event is being hosted by Aico Ltd at their Centre of Excellence. Aico are market leaders in domestic and carbon monoxide protection, pioneering new technologies and offering high quality alarms throughout the UK.

Jane Pritchard, community liaison contact at Aico, said: “Building relationships with local businesses and organisations is of the essence to sustainability within our community.

“Aico is delighted to be working with the Marches Growth Hub, Shropshire and Niamh Kelly from the HR Dept Shropshire to host the HR Essentials event at our Centre of Excellence, Oswestry. This sounds a great half day workshop and we look forward to welcoming them.”

To book a place on the workshop visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hr-essentials-for-your-business-tickets-63569316537

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Extra trains for Shropshire commuters as part of £3.5bn Midlands rail plan

The number of train services from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford to Birmingham could increase, and an hourly service to London introduced as part of a £3.5 billion plan to revolutionise the Midlands rail network.
Read Article

Warning issued to van owners following spate of tool thefts

Van drivers are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts.
Read Article

Two injured following collision involving bus on A49 at Dorrington

Two schoolgirls were injured following a collision involving a bus on the A49 in Dorrington on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Broseley’s Pat Clarke was named as Shropshire’s volunteer of the year in 2018 before also being selected as a regional winner. Pat, second left, received her county prize at Tennis Shropshire’s presentation dinner, from, left, Jilly Broadbent, the Tennis Shropshire president, Shrewsbury Town FC chief executive Brian Caldwell and Adam Wharf, the director of performance tennis at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire nominations invited for LTA Awards

Nominations are now being invited to recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in Shropshire, as part of the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts not to panic

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards tells Shropshire Live that Sam Ricketts must not panic in the search for more goals, as he backs new recruits to shine.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club regularly hosts top international tennis tournaments for both men and women

Professional tennis returns to Shrewsbury this month with $25,000 men’s tournament

Professional tennis makes a popular return to Shropshire this month as The Shrewsbury Club hosts the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Keith McKinney, new Partner in the firm’s PEER department, Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Senior Associates Ben Mason and Bryony Cook, Associate Solicitor Paul Hennity, and Senior Associate Chris Mitchell

Key promotions announced at Aaron & Partners

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced five key promotions across its two offices as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Free workshop will help companies get to grips with HR essentials

A free HR workshop is being staged in Oswestry to make sure small companies are fully up to speed with changes to employment law.
Read Article
The magnificent seven at PBS Creative - Peter Barfield, Ben James, Harry Bellerson, Jordan Taylor, Jack O'Connor, Ben Simpson, Adam Smith

The Magnificent Seven for Shropshire software company

A Shropshire software and website development company, which is celebrating its seventh year of business, has just taken on its seventh employee, with two new members joining this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, City of Wells is known for its dramatic chimney eruptions when working hard, earning it the nickname ‘Volcano’

Volcanic action and non-stop steam at flagship Severn Valley Railway gala

A feast for steam enthusiasts of all ages is on the cards as the Severn Valley Railway prepares for its 2019 Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
The truck can be seen on display alongside aircraft and other vehicles at RAF Museum Cosford. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

‘Father of the RAF’ Lord Trenchard’s truck goes on display at RAF Museum Cosford

A Bedford MWC 15cwt Truck that was specially prepared to act as the bier for the ‘Father of the Royal Air Force’, Lord Trenchard’s funeral in 1956 is now on display at RAF Museum Cosford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Ludlow Food Festival is held in the stunning historic surroundings of the town’s medieval Castle. Photo: Shropshire and Beyond

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee

Ludlow Food Festival celebrates its Silver Jubilee when it returns between the 13th - 15th September.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
17.2 °
14 °
87 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP