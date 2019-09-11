Guru Hollie to put businesses on road to marketing success

A leading business guru will deliver expert advice on marketing at a free workshop in Telford later this month.

Hollie Whittles

Hollie Whittles, of online media training specialists FraggleWorks, will share detailed tips and advice on setting up and implementing an effective marketing strategy at the event at the Marches Growth Hub Telford.

The September 17 event will cover issues such as strategic planning and positioning, competitive market research and analysis, how to identify your company’s Unique Selling Point, creating your marketing strategy and how to put it into practice.

Hollie is part of the Telford growth hub’s successful team of Growth Hub Gurus, offering expert help to businesses to help them prosper and grow.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the workshop would be a valuable source of inspiration and help to businesses.

“There is nobody who knows more about this subject than Hollie and she delivers her knowledge in a fantastic and engaging way.

“By the end of this session, delegates will have thought about vision and mission statements for their business, analysed their competition, have the knowledge they need to create a marketing strategy that they can implement with new ideas and tools and have started a plan with goals that they can measure for success.”

The three-hour workshop starts with registration at 8.50am and is being held at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s base on the Innovation Campus at Priorslee.

To book a place visit https://bit.ly/2Xmcf0dHollie

The event will be followed over the next few weeks by two further workshops to help businesses and entrepreneurs make the most of their business ideas.

Michael Jessa will give expert help on launching and scaling an online business using the Amazon FBA business model at a free 9am workshop at the hub on September 24. To register visit https://bit.ly/2N8jaEi

And on October 1 Growth Hub Guru Ian Preston will show businesses how to make the most of social platform LinkedIn at a free session also at the hub. More details here: https://bit.ly/2xtXXeW

