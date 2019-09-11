Abigail stays cool under pressure at Telford refrigeration company

Abigail Hall stays cool under pressure – which is a very useful quality when you’re working for one of Europe’s leading refrigeration specialists!

Abigail Hall with Paul Broadhurst

The 22-year-old, from Telford, is based in the accounts and finance section at Viessmann Refrigeration Systems Limited, at Hortonwood.

She joined the company in 2016, while studying for a level two business administration apprenticeship at Telford College, and followed this with a level three business administration apprenticeship, which she completed at the end of last year.

Paul Broadhurst, the company’s managing director for the UK and Ireland, nominated Abigail for this year’s college principal’s special award, describing her as ‘a fantastic character’.

He praised the way she has dealt with both personal trauma, and the workplace upheaval of a major restructure of the company’s management team.

“I wanted to nominate her to reflect the focus and dedication she has shown to both her college work, and her work for the company,” said Mr Broadhurst.

“Throughout this stressful time for Abigail, her exam and assessment marks have been extremely high, and she has attended to her work duties with care and attention.”

Telford College assessor and trainer Elizabeth Darby said: “Abigail has proven herself to be a self-motivated and hard-working individual who enjoys learning, whilst at the same time obtaining recognised qualifications that would benefit her future aspirations and career goals.

“Her job role entails her working within finance operations, something she enjoys and finds interesting.

“When she was offered the opportunity of embarking on a

Level 3 Assistant Accountant Apprenticeship in November 2018, she jumped at the chance.

“She has recently achieved a ‘Distinction’ grade in her Level 2 AAT Foundation Certificate in Accounting, again demonstrating her commitment and dedication to her further studies.

“Abigail is a bright individual who possesses a pleasant disposition, and is both considerate and conscientious in her actions.”

