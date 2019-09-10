Shropshire Chamber launches 1835 Group

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is launching a new membership for ambitious young people across the county, the 1835 Group.

Rachel Owen, Relationship Manager at the Shropshire Chamber and Amelia Ebdon, Marketing Manager at Network Telecom and the Chairperson of the 1835 Group for 2019/20

Created to connect younger employees and business owners across Shropshire, the 1835 Group will offer a network for those between the ages of 18-35 to strengthen relationships, expand existing knowledge and support a sustainable future for the Shropshire business community.

The 1835 Group will cost £25 per year to join and will deliver four events annually at various establishments around Shropshire, featuring food, drinks, lively debate, activities, maybe even some live music and many great opportunities to network.

Rachel Owen, Relationship Manager at the Shropshire Chamber said:

“Launching this group has been something that we have wanted to do for some time. We are inviting the next generation of Shropshire’s business leaders to get together to develop new opportunities and be inspired by interesting talks and socialising with a great group of people.”

Amelia Ebdon, Marketing Manager at Network Telecom and the Chairperson of the 1835 Group for 2019/20 said of the launch:

“I am excited to be chairing the 1835 Group and being a part of the great work that the Chamber does. A network for ambitious and like-minded young people like this is just what our county needs! I’m really looking forward to creating a supportive space where we can share ideas and increase our knowledge.

“There are so many inspirational and talented young people working across Shropshire, across a whole host of different sectors and jobs roles. I can’t wait to see what we can build together.”

Shropshire Chamber will be launching the 1835 Group on Thursday 26 September at its new offices in Shrewsbury.

