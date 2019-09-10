Innovation and growth on the cards for new Nasstar client

Shropshire-based managed service provider, Nasstar, has welcomed innovative fintech company, Shieldpay, to its growing customer base on a three-year hosted desktop contract.

As part of the partnership, Nasstar is delivering a tailored hosted desktop service to Shieldpay’s 65 staff across its three offices based in London and the USA, combining managed IT and security with end user hardware and enhanced Microsoft Suite support.

The solution has been designed to provide Shieldpay with a scalable and secure IT infrastructure that supports both its immediate business operations and long-term strategic goals. The bespoke package comprises Microsoft Office 365, Mimecast’s secure email solution, EM+S and a SolarWinds security wrap to ensure functionality, cyber protection and end user device protection.

Security was an important factor when determining the best solution for Shieldpay, with Nasstar offering referenceable assurance that it would be capable of providing advanced threat security to Financial Services standards.

The key features of the new solution include 24/7 support from Nasstar’s service desk, centralised control of devices through SolarWinds’ RMM, 256-bit encryption to protect data stored on local devices and EM+S to allow for remote wipe, 2 factor authentication and advanced threat detection.

The move to a cloud-based IT infrastructure was imperative for Shieldpay, who just powered the UK’s first fully digital mortgage settlement in collaboration with Premier Property Lawyers, Barclays and the CLC, bringing transformation to the £245billion mortgage market in the UK. The new IT structure supports the organisation’s plans to mitigate the risk of fraud for consumers through its transparent payment solution, as well as supporting its long-term business growth.

Andy Derrick, IT Director at Shieldpay said: “When we started looking for an IT provider, it was clear that we needed a secure and resilient solution, and this is something that Nasstar has definitely provided for us.

“Our partnership with Nasstar enables us to push forward our long-term business plans, whilst giving us the flexibility and scalability that we need as a growing organisation. But more importantly, the solution also future-proofs our business and provides us with a sustainable and secure IT infrastructure.

“We’re delighted to be on board with Nasstar and look forward to working closely with them as we progress.”

Nigel Redwood, CEO of Nasstar, said: “Our solution has been carefully tailored to meet the demands of Shieldpay’s current business model, whilst also ensuring that the future technological needs of the organisation can be met.

“We’re extremely pleased to have such an innovative company on board as a partner of Nasstar and are looking forward to supporting Shieldpay with its future plans and developments for the fintech industry.”

