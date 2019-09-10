Berrys to enjoy oarsome challenge at Coracle World Championships

Stakes will be high this Friday as Berrys takes part in the annual Macmillan Coracle World Championship charity race.

Ben Hughes and Richard Harman of Berrys gearing up to compete in the Coracle World Championships on Friday as the GlastonBerrys

The firm will be competing under a new guise, GlastonBERRYS.

“The GlastonBERRYS will be the finest out on the open water, sailing sweetly to victory to taste the golden win,” said team captain Richard Harman who will be joined on the water by Sophie Moore, Ben Hughes and Bethan Meredith.

The event has been running since 1997 and over the years teams and sponsors of the Coracle Race have helped raise more than £276,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Last year alone raised a record breaking £45,000.

The event takes place at Shrewsbury Pengwern Boat club with teams of four competing to cross the River Severn and back four times in the shortest time. Teams from businesses and organisations across the county take part bringing their supporters to boost funds for this very worthy cause.

Racing starts at 2.30pm on the day and teams will be aiming to beat the current World Record Time of 5mins 20secs.

“Please support us and raise a big helping of money for Macmillan,” said Richard. “It will definitely be worth the money, because as per usual, we will be making great efforts to both win the competition and the fancy dress titles!”

