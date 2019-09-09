Whittingham Riddell further expands its specialist Tax Team

Local accountants and business advisors Whittingham Riddell (WR) have welcomed tax expert Julie Jarvis as a Senior Tax Consultant as the firm further expands its specialist tax team.

Julie alongside Tax Consultant, Charlie Thompson and Associate Tax Consultant David Whitfield

Julie, an experienced Tax Advisor has a career spanning over 30 years working for some of the top ten accountancy firms in the North West, Midlands and Wales. During this time she has gained extensive experience working with individuals, trustees and agricultural and commercial based businesses.

As a Chartered Tax Adviser, Julie joins the firm’s specialist Tax Consultancy Team, which offers a range of taxation compliance and advisory services. As well as dealing with all aspects of income tax, capital gains tax, corporation tax and VAT, considerable emphasis is placed on the more complex aspects of taxation, whether this is protecting existing wealth or planning for the future.

As a skilled tax advisor, Julie will provide a broad spectrum of tax advice, with a particular emphasis on trusts, inheritance tax and agricultural tax. This will include trust planning and advising on development land sales, agricultural property relief and business relief. She will also advise on private client tax planning, including property taxation and capital gains tax planning.

Additionally, Julie is a Trust and Estate Practitioner and has completed the STEP Advanced Certificate in Will Writing, so she will provide an invaluable link between the firm and solicitors to ensure the tax efficiency of clients Wills.

Paul Brown, head of Whittingham Riddell’s Tax team says, “We are delighted that Julie has joined our team. The tax team has gone from strength to strength in the past 12 months and we are so pleased to be in a position to grow the team further. Julie’s vast experience and expertise will be incredibly beneficial to our clients.”

Paul continues: “We continue to work in a time where government has toughened its stance on tax avoidance and evasion. HMRC is becoming more active and aggressive across all aspects of business and personal tax. The tax authorities are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of the vast array of information available to them, while Making Tax Digital aspires to make HMRC one of the most digitally advanced administrations in the world, so it is important that we continue to be well placed to give our clients the very best advice.”

Julie says: “I am excited to have joined WR. I had heard lots about the firm’s culture, which invests heavily in employee development and wellbeing. The firm also has a strong focus on its client experience and their success and I felt that I wanted to be part of it. I look forward to developing my career further at the firm and helping many clients.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...