Shropshire BizFest to transform networking

Shropshire BizFest returns this Thursday 12 September, with axe throwing, wine tasting, office chair racing and live music all lined up, this event promises something very different to standard networking.

Rob Hughes from Reech Media, Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals and Peter Sims from 7video

Shropshire Festivals have joined forces with Reech Media and the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to bring Shropshire the chance to network in an informal, fun setting at Shrewsbury Town Football Ground. Stale conference rooms and beige biscuits will be replaced with tipis and street food.

As well as an opportunity to rub shoulders with Shropshire’s business elite, there will be informative workshops and seminars on a range of topics from ‘six steps to a better business’ to brand consistency. These will be accompanied by street food, drinks, one-to-one meetings, exhibitors, giveaways and fun activities – giving attendees the chance to network in a relaxed atmosphere.

Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “After many years running my events business, I truly appreciate the value of networking. The contacts you make locally can have a significant impact on the success of your business. I believe that by bringing together the businesses in our area we can help each other to grow and prosper, and keep Shropshire business thriving.”

A host of sponsors have signed up to be part of the event, including Hencote sponsoring the bar and Shropshire Business magazine coming on as media partner.

Shropshire BizFest will be held on Thursday 12 September 2019 at The Reech Community Hub located at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Visit shropshirebizfest.co.uk to secure your place.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...