Legal firm’s Telford team donate to local Samaritans

Solicitors and support staff from a Telford law firm have donated £405 to the Telford branch of the Samaritans.

Anne Tuckley from The Samaritans with Nick Playford and colleagues from mfg Solicitors

The team at mfg Solicitors made the donation after staff held a variety of raffles, quizzes, chocolate sales and events throughout the past 12 months for the Wellington-based charity.

Staff at mfg Solicitors chose to support the Telford Samaritans throughout the past year as the charity continues its support work to help people across the local area, including those experiencing emotional distress and suicidal thoughts.

Nick Playford, an associate at mfg Solicitors, said: “Everyone had a fantastic time raising money over the past year for such a brilliant charity.

“More than anything, we hope our donation will go some way to helping the team at the Telford Samaritans continue to provide the amazing support services in and around the local area.

“There are so many people who are struggling to cope who rely on their expertise and kindness on a daily basis.”

David Lewis Director of Telford Samaritans added “We appreciate the wonderful efforts of MFG in raising this money, it will help us to focus on dealing with callers both locally and nationally.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...