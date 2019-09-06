Shropshire law firm achieves cyber security certification

A Shropshire law firm has been awarded a national standard that demonstrates its commitment to a high level of information security.

Lyn Coughlan, Risk & Compliance Manager at FBC Manby Bowdler

Achieving Cyber Essentials accreditation assures clients, suppliers and other people doing business with FBC Manby Bowdler that it has a series of cyber security measures in place to protect its information from the most common cyber security threats.

The scheme is run by the National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of GCHQ, and is backed by the Government. The firm had to undergo a certification process by an independent verifier to achieve the standard.

To meet the criteria for the Cyber Essentials scheme, FBC Manby Bowdler had to demonstrate it had measures in place to protect its systems from issues such as hacking, phishing and password guessing.

The firm operates eight offices in the region – three in the West Midlands, four in Shropshire and one in Worcestershire – and employs more than 200 staff.

Lyn Coughlan, Risk & Compliance Manager at FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “This accreditation gives an assurance that we have secure systems in place to protect the important information we generate, use and store.

“Cyber essentials is the latest accreditation to add to our portfolio of quality marks and forms part of our continual improvement programme and commitment to providing a stellar service to everyone we do business with.”

