Friday, September 6, 2019
New website for Shrewsbury Business Chamber

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has launched a new website with a clean feel and up-to date information.

Katy Jones from PC Net Solutions, Shirley Davies from Yarrington and Jenny Osborne from Henshalls have a look at the new website

Katy Jones from PC Net solutions who sits on the board of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber said that following a long period where the previous website had not been maintained or updated she was pleased to see the new site live.

Shirley Davies, Director of Shrewsbury creative agency Yarrington, commented “We understand the importance of our local Business Chamber and the need for their website to reflect their professional standing in the wider business community. We were thrilled when we were approached to design and build a modern, fresh website to meet the needs of their members. We look forward to working on other exciting projects with the Chamber and their members in the future.”

Val Edwards the Chair of SBC commented that the Chamber are pleased to be working with Yarrington who have long been members of the Business Chamber;  the new website has a clean feel with up-to date information and has the added advantage that it can now be updated by Shrewsbury Business Chamber. 

The new chamber magazine can be viewed and downloaded from the website and all events throughout the year can be booked online.

The new website is at shrewsburybusinesschamber.com

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
