Whitchurch teenager to take centre stage at key trade event

A Shropshire career trailblazer is gearing up to take centre stage at a major national conference, in front of hundreds of industry representatives.

Jack Rowley, of Whitchurch, is to speak at the Builders Merchants Federation’s annual conference and awards event, where he’ll be sharing his insight on working in the industry and how the sector can do more to recruit new talent.

The 19-year-old, who works at Emery’s Builders Merchants is speaking as part of a forum at the BMF event, taking place on September 19 at St George’s Park in Burton.

Jack has also been shortlisted in the Federation’s Young Achiever Awards, which take place in the evening after the conference.

The teenager has taken on roles with the BMF in the past about careers in the building materials industry.

He has also visited Parliament and met with Sajid Javid to discuss opportunities in the sector.

Jack said: “I’m really looking forward to the event.

“Working in a builders’ merchant and in building materials supply does not always come to mind as a career choice.

“However, there are a wealth of opportunities available in the industry and if you work hard, there are great chances to develop.

“The industry encourages and supports people, and through the BMF there is a career path which includes qualifications such as apprenticeships, diplomas and foundation degrees.

“There are lots of different roles too, including HR, finance, driving, engineering, design, warehouse and storage, as well as sales and marketing.”

The BMF represents and protects the interests of builders’ merchants and suppliers to the building materials industry in the UK and Ireland.

With 701 merchant, supplier and service companies who together have combined sales of £31.7bn and employ over 130,300 people in the building materials industry, it represents a considerable element of the UK economy.

Emery’s is based in Telford and Stoke-on-Trent and the company’s MD, James Hipkins, was recently appointed as the new Chairman of the Builders Merchants Federation’s West Midlands Region.

James said: “We are really proud of Jack and the work he does to raise awareness of the opportunities in the industry.

“The BMF is pressing ahead with a bold strategy to attract and develop new people into the industry and hearing about the career achievements of our younger recruits such as Jack will play a key role in that.”

