Shrewsbury-based accountancy practice launch networking events

Shrewsbury-based accountancy practice, CBSL Accountants, is launching a series of quarterly breakfast networking events for local businesses which will include a short topical talk.

Adrian Barker, Managing Director – CBSL Accountants

The first event will be staged on Friday 20 September at Shrewsbury Town’s Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium where Managing Director, Adrian Barker, will outline his thoughts on the economy and the implications for businesses over the coming months.

Starting at 8.15am, the briefing will include breakfast and an opportunity for delegates to spend time networking.

Highlighting the reasons behind launching the events, Adrian Barker said:

“We have launched the seminars to get the local business community together in an informal way and, with an early start, we won’t cut into the working day too much.

“Because of the current uncertainty, many of our clients have asked our views on the state of the economy and its potential impact on their businesses. We therefore decided, with the summer holidays behind us and everyone very much back to work, that a comment on the current economy would make the perfect topic to kick-off the first get-together.

“There is an open invitation to anyone interested in coming along and we will also be inviting a range of speakers to headline each event.”

To book a place on the event, email enquiries@cbslgroup.com or call 01743 249992.

