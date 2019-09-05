Galliers Homes sponsor coracle world championships in Shrewsbury

Galliers Homes have got on board as headline sponsors for this year’s coracle world championships in Shrewsbury for the second year – in addition to entering a number of teams in the event.

Louise Dwyer and Craig White of Galliers Homes with Kate Thomas of Macmillan

The company, which builds a range of housing developments throughout the county, is principal backer for the popular annual race, being held on September 13 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Louise Dwyer, technical manager with Galliers, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, explained that this was the fifth time that the firm had been involved in the championships- raising more than £14,300 in total.

“This year we will have six teams of four participating, made up of staff, contractors and suppliers.

“We are delighted with everyone’s support. Macmillian is an absolutely brilliant cause close to many people’s hearts and I’m proud that the race is our firm’s main fundraiser for 2019 and that so many people are taking part.

“We have won trophies in the past for most money raised and best fancy dress costumes so this year we are going all out to collect even more sponsorship, involve as many people as possible, stay dry by not falling into the river and maybe even be crowned world champions!”

.Kate Thomas, the charity’s Shropshire fund raising manager said she was thrilled to have secured Galliers’ help for the event, hosted at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury, for a second time.

“We are very pleased that Galliers are again the Coracle World Championships’ headline sponsors and are entering so many teams.

“The race is now in its 12th year, having to date raised over £276,000 for our charity. A huge thank you to Galliers and we are all looking forward to another fantastic event.”

Jayney Davies, chairman of the organisers, commented: “Galliers have always entered into the Coracle World Championships as a fun and generous team. We are very excited to be working with them as the main sponsor yet again.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...