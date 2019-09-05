11.9 C
Architect’s project shortlisted for national home award

By Shropshire Live Business

A project by a firm of Shropshire architects to remodel and extend a Grade II listed house near Shrewsbury has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Shrubbery, which is one of 16 schemes to be shortlisted in the Daily Telegraph Homebuilding & Renovating Readers’ Choice Awards

The scheme by Shrewsbury’s Base Architecture & Design to create an open plan kitchen diner at The Shrubbery in Withington is one of 16 residential developments to be shortlisted in the Daily Telegraph Homebuilding & Renovating Readers’ Choice Awards.

The home is also a finalist in the magazine’s Best Extension category that will be judged by a panel of experts. All the results will be announced on November 25.

Base was commissioned on the project in a full concept to completion service from the initial design through to gaining planning and listed building consent, tendering the scheme, and administration of the onsite construction phase of work that was carried out by Shrewsbury based OPH Joinery Ltd.

Base Director Carl Huntley said he was delighted that the quality of the design and build had been recognised in the awards.

“The brief was to create an open plan kitchen diner that linked the house and garden as the original layout didn’t link the two. But, given the historic nature of the property, it was important that we created a sympathetic design that gave the contemporary look the owners wanted whilst maintaining the integrity and style of the listed building.

“Our proposal removed the existing poor conservatory and opened up the back of the building, capitalising on the stunning original features of the house. Folding glass doors with a glazed panel extends up to the roof, drawing the outside views into the space and linking the kitchen to the garden.”

Carl added: “It was a great project to work on for exceptional clients so we are very pleased to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award.”

