Peakes Travel Elite goes the extra mile for its customers

Shrewsbury-based Peakes Travel Elite went the extra mile this summer to ensure their customers didn’t lose their holidays after an established travel company ceased trading.

The Peakes Travel Elite team outside of their shop on Mardol, Shrewsbury

Travel company Superbreak went into administration after thirty-six years of providing short breaks in the UK and overseas. Its sister company, Late Rooms, also collapsed.

At the time, 400 customers were on holiday with the firm, and a staggering 53,000 holidaymakers still had trips with Superbreak to take.

The collapse of the company left tens of thousands of people wondering if their holidays were in jeopardy and if they were going to recoup lost money for trips they couldn’t take. Unfortunately the result was that all future trips were cancelled.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) financially protected Superbreak customers, but hotel only bookings were not covered. If customers booked one part of their trip with Superbreak and other elements separately, they may not have had their whole trip protected.

However, for customers who had a special trip planned, perhaps around a particular set of dates, losing their trip was something that couldn’t be recouped with a refund.

Travel agents were under no obligation to re-book trips they had sold with Superbreak, but Shrewsbury’s Peakes Travel Elite had a different approach.

On the same day the demise of Superbreak was announced, Peakes Travel Elite re-booked all of their customer’s trips, absorbing all of the additional costs so customers didn’t lose any extra money and more importantly, kept their holidays.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said, “We know that when customers hear their holiday provider has closed down it can be a very worrying time. Holidays and trips are a big investment, and they can take a lot of forward planning.

“Although we are under no obligation to put time and money in to rebooking trips when that happens, we see it as our duty of care to our customers. We want our customers to feel that by booking their holiday with us, their plans are in safe hands.

“Booking through a travel agent like ours means all the details are taken care of, and we will show full dedication in looking after our customers every step of the way.”

