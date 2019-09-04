Filtermist to hold Open House to mark official opening of its new Telford Distribution Centre

Filtermist International Ltd will be showcasing just how much the company has changed since it was first established in 1969 at a special anniversary Open House being held on Friday 13 September.

The event, which is expected to attract over 75 local dignitaries and delegates from across the manufacturing world, has been planned to mark the firm’s 50th birthday and will also now double up as the official opening of its brand-new Distribution Centre, located just a few minutes walk away from its purpose-built HQ on the T54 Business Park.

Best known as a manufacturer of its own brand centrifugal oil mist filters, Filtermist has been on the acquisition trail since 2016 and now owns a number of companies, including Dustcheck Ltd, Multi-Fan Systems, Kerstar Ltd and the Yorkshire-based DCS Group of Companies.



The Open House offers a perfect opportunity to introduce guests to the extended range of products and services now on offer.

“Filtermist oil mist collectors are very well known in the UK metalworking sector, but the company has expanded so quickly in recent years that our customers may not be fully aware of everything else we can now supply,” explained James Stansfield, CEO of Filtermist International.

“We’ll be showcasing a range of industrial clean air solutions manufactured by our subsidiary companies, including dry dust filters and wet collectors, industrial vacuum cleaners, FastClip ducting and Ecogate energy saving technology for centralised extraction systems.”

He continued: “The timing of the Open House coincides perfectly with us receiving the keys to our brand-new Distribution Centre, so we are taking the opportunity to officially open this building at the same time.



“We are delighted that James Selka, CEO of the Manufacturing Technologies Association, has agreed to say a few words at the event and officially announce what will be a strategically important investment for our business and another commitment to delivering world class manufacturing and service to our global client base.”

The Open House will feature tours of the factory and the Distribution Centre and will include displays of the entire product range and live demonstrations from Filtermist International’s skilled metal spinners.

If you would like to attend this event, follow this link to register.

