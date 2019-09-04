Festival to give Ironbridge Gorge businesses economic boost

The Ironbridge Gorge’s tourism and businesses will be given an autumn boost during the two-week long Festival of Imagination, the council’s cabinet member for visitor economy and the world heritage site has said.

Councillor Carolyn Healy

The festival is this year’s World Heritage Festival and will showcase the whole of the Gorge with a series of events between September 14-29.

Councillor Carolyn Healy believes increased footfall across the three weekends will help extend the summer season in the Ironbridge Gorge and in turn give an economic boost to businesses and tourism in the area.

“The World Heritage Festival is really important for the Ironbridge Gorge, and this year we have developed the event to cover a longer period and include the whole of the Gorge,” said Carolyn.

“A lot of the businesses are reliant on visitors to the area and the reason the festival is held in September is to help bridge the gap between the summer break and the October half-term – it extends the summer season in that way, which is great for the area.”

The Festival of Imagination will showcase the amazing story of the Ironbridge Gorge, past, present and future.

The Gorge’s retailers, tradesfolk, businesses, organisations and clubs will be breaking out on to the Wharfage and into the Square when they take over the road between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, September 21.

Spearheaded by the Ironbridge Gorge Business Consortium the free day will show off and provide a family day of fun, activity, food and music for visitors.

The event will include brewing, busking, puppetry, paella, supercars, competitions and street entertainment.

Ironbridge Business Consortium chairman Alex Nicoll said: “There will be plenty going on. It’s a really great day for people to walk around and see what Ironbridge has to offer.”

The Ironbridge Gorge, which has the famous River Severn running through it, will be fully animated with a fantastic fiesta of arts, crafts, culture, virtual reality, music, film, poetry, family-friendly events and food and drink.

“This is a huge celebration of the only World Heritage Site in the West Midlands,” said Carolyn.

“We really want people to come away from this festival with a real sense of why the Ironbridge Gorge is World Heritage Site and what it means to be one.”

“This has been a place of creativity and innovation since the 1700s and we should continue to recognise and celebrate that today.”

The Festival of Imagination is all thanks to the organisers Telford & Wrekin Council and Discover Shropshire & Telford, the official Tourism Partnership for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin which secured funding from Arts Council England and the Discover England Fund.

“This funding and organisation has been crucial in being able to expand the festival in 2019 and allow us to really go all out in spreading the message of the Gorge and it’s huge importance on the modern world,” said Carolyn.

