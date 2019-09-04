13.5 C
Businesses to learn about power of video at Shropshire BizFest

By Shropshire Live Business

Businesses will have the chance to learn about the power of video at Shropshire BizFest later this month.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun with Rob Hughes, MD and founder of Reech Media and 7video director, Pete Sims

The event returns for its second year on Thursday 12 September and experts from 7video based in Shrewsbury will be among the speakers.

The event takes place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, and 7video director, Pete Sims, will be delivering a seminar on why businesses should be using video in their marketing mix.

Pete said: “We love talking to businesses about the power of video, so we are looking forward to being part of Shropshire BizFest.

“I hope lots of people will come along to our seminar and really get a feel for how video can help their business – in all sorts of ways and all sorts of scales.

“We want to get across that you don’t necessarily need a big budget to produce highly effective video content which can get your business in front of thousands of potential new customers.

“Shropshire BizFest was a fantastic event last year, and a really great idea of how to shake up the traditional business networking format.

“There was a real buzz at the inaugural BizFest and there is already plenty of excitement ahead of this, its second year, so I am sure it is going to be a great success.”

Pete will be discussing the reasons why video works for any business and how people can get started, along with looking at when you can do it yourself – or when it is best to engage with the experts.

He will also be highlighting examples of videos that work and styles to use to help engage with your audience and customers.

