Network Telecom shortlisted for Midlands Family Business of the Year Award

Telford-based business telecoms provider Network Telecom has been shortlisted for the headline award at this year’s Midlands Family Business Awards.

The family run company who specialise in future-proofing their clients’ communications has been named as a finalist in the Family Business of the Year category. In addition, as a finalist in their category they are automatically entered into the People’s Choice Award category where the public vote for their favourite company.

Chris Parkes, Head of Sales and Marketing at Network Telecom said of the shortlisting “To be named as a finalist for Midlands Family Business of the Year is a fantastic achievement for us. We truly are a family run business with Paul, our founder, still heading up the company as Managing Director and two of his children working within our sales team. We are proud to be a Midlands based company, having been established in Shropshire, in 1993. I’d like to wish all of the shortlisted companies a huge congratulations from us all at Network Telecom”.

Charlotte Perkins, MD of The Wilson Organisation and organiser of the awards, said “Each of this year’s entrants demonstrate the exceptional pedigree of the family businesses in the Midlands and the sector’s vital contribution to the region’s economy. We wish Network Telecom and all this year’s finalists the very best when they meet the judges in the final round.”

Network Telecom will find out if they’ve won the award at a ceremony in Leicester on the 7th of November.

