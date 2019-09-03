15.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Inspirational leadership earns Shropshire comms expert spot in ‘Best Boss’ final

By Shropshire Live Business

Inspirational leadership has earned a Shropshire communications and language expert a place in the finals of a national awards scheme.

Felicity Wingrove, Managing Director at Telford-based Zen Communications
Felicity Wingrove, Managing Director at Telford-based Zen Communications

Felicity Wingrove, Managing Director at Telford-based Zen Communications, has been named as a contender for the ‘Best Boss’ category in the fifth annual Best Business Women Awards, standing out among a large selection of female entrepreneurs who were nominated.

As well as focusing on providing first-class PR and communications support for companies across the UK, Felicity has worked incredibly hard to ensure Zen is a supportive, progressive and enjoyable place to work.

Driven by a recognition that every member of her team has a life outside of work, Felicity has introduced a number of initiatives to ensure that everyone benefits from a true life/work balance (in that order).  One of the most recent introductions to the agency is ‘The Fifth Day’ which allows team members to condense their working week into four days and have the fifth day (of their choice) off.  This complements Zen’s existing flexible working policy which sees everyone able to start and finish work at times which suit their own personal lives– as well as opportunities to work from home, the office or any other suitable location; and extra days off for their birthday and Christmas shopping.

The team also benefits from Fliss’ commitment to health and wellbeing – with everyone regularly taking part in dedicated wellbeing sessions, as well as benefitting from a range of employee perks, the opportunity to choose their own team-bonding adventures, and being giving the chance to have a real say in the future direction and continued success of Zen.

Client Services Director Rhiannon Williams said: “Fliss is a truly inspirational boss and the most amazing individual I have ever had the honour of working alongside. Not only is she the best PR person I know – passionate about pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo – but she is also genuinely committed to making sure that work is a fun, supportive, and truly wonderful place to be.

“Having previously worked in national agencies where every member of staff was chained to his/her

desks from 7am until 6pm (at the earliest) with no consideration for a life outside of work, Fliss has

dedicated herself over to running a business that does things differently. And I’m really proud to be a part of the team.”

Debbie Gilbert, Awards Organiser, added: “We were delighted with the number of entries this year, which came in from all over the UK. This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement.

“Finalists have been selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity. Well over 80% of start-ups fail in the first 3 years and all our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

The finalists will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony in London on Friday 11 October.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
