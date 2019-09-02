17.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 2, 2019
Home Business

Telford business launches plastic-free packaging as part of snack range

By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford company has introduced an innovative paper packet as part of its new 100% recyclable snacking range.

Evolution Foods has launched the first plastic-free packaging for dried fruit, nuts and seeds
Evolution Foods has launched the first plastic-free packaging for dried fruit, nuts and seeds

Dried fruit, nuts and seeds producer, Evolution Foods, has launched a new snacking range featuring plastic-free packaging. In a first for the sector, the breakthrough innovation could potentially save over 1,350 tonnes of plastic in the dried fruit, nuts and seeds market in the UK.

The Telford company, which supplies a range of major retailers in the UK, has introduced a paper packet for 25 products under its ‘Natural Selection’ snacking range.

The paper packaging is made from sustainable sources and is doorstep recyclable with other paper waste, as it does not contain any plastic. The Natural Selection paper packs instead use a water-based coating, which is heat-sealed to keep the products fresh. Previously the sector has struggled to find a plastic-free solution that protects products from moisture.

James Knott, Evolution Foods MD, who is from Shrewsbury, said: “The dried fruit, nuts and seeds sector has relied on plastic packaging for a long time, but we wanted to provide a better solution for the environment. Our ‘Natural Selection’ paper packaging is a major breakthrough for us as it’s sustainable and easy to recycle, without compromising on quality. While there’s always more to do, this is an exciting moment for our industry, and we’re really pleased to be unlocking the potential to reduce plastic waste here in Telford.”

Evolution Foods has introduced the paper packs as part of its new Natural Selection snacking range, available at Wilko stores, including Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury.

The range also includes snacking trays and shot packs which have been redeveloped to ensure that the packaging is widely recyclable.

This is the latest step for Evolution Foods as it focuses on sustainability, with a commitment to sending zero waste to landfill, developing recyclable packaging and reducing its carbon footprint.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

4 ladies with Fizz

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

The Beatles statues at Liverpool waterfront. Photo: Castle Fine Arts Foundry

Larger than life Beatles statues heading to Shrewsbury

The Beatles are returning to Shropshire more than half a century after their last appearance, only this time the Fab Four will be an eye-popping seven feet six inches high and made of resin.
Read Article
Resident Joyce Davidson and Assistant Manager Emma Davies at Montgomery House which has been rated as Good in its latest Care Quality Commission report

Shrewsbury care home rated good following latest inspection

A Shrewsbury care home has been rated as “Good” by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection visit.
Read Article

Resurfacing work to begin at Trench Lock Interchange

Resurfacing work on one of Telford’s busiest roundabouts will begin this evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury spinner Tyler Ibbotson returns to the Shropshire side for the match against Wiltshire

Four changes made by Shropshire CCC for final match of the season at Wiltshire

Oswestry captain Dean Suter will make his Shropshire debut in the final Unicorns Championship match of the season against Wiltshire.
Read Article
Pictured celebrating promotion at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park are Shropshire’s over-35s men’s team, from left, James Knight, Adam Baldwin, Ian Gillespie (captain), Hugh Jaques and Chris Dowden

Shropshire’s men’s tennis team delighted to secure Over-35s County Cup promotion

Shropshire’s men’s tennis team have secured promotion in the LTA’s Over-35s County Cup.
Read Article
Marlyn Radford and Jing Reade

Bridgnorth Ladies reach final of Ping National Plate Competition

Two ladies from Bridgnorth Golf Club have reached the final of the Ping National Plate Competition.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Evolution Foods has launched the first plastic-free packaging for dried fruit, nuts and seeds

Telford business launches plastic-free packaging as part of snack range

A Telford company has introduced an innovative paper packet as part of its new 100% recyclable snacking range.
Read Article
Steph Forder, of Ascendancy Internet Marketing in Shifnal

New face boosts Shropshire digital marketing team

A Shropshire digital marketing company has taken on a new member of staff to help meet the demands of an expanding client base.
Read Article
From left, Rachel Davy (Shropshire Festivals), Dena Evans (Reech Media) and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Cyber crime initiative gets festival launch

Shropshire insurance brokers Henshalls are warning local businesses they are never too small to be at risk from cyber-crime.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Stan Sedman will lead roof-top tours of the town’s Market Hall

Shrewsbury Market Hall Roof-top Tours mark Heritage Open Days

See Shrewsbury from a different angle with Roof Top Tours at the Market Hall, giving visitors a chance to view the town’s historic townscape from on high as part of national Heritage Open Days.
Read Article
John Bennett brings Mr Pinklenose to life in his new book

Shropshire man turns childhood imaginary character into new book

A Shropshire man with failing eyesight has turned an imaginary character from his childhood into the hero of a children’s book.
Read Article
The Ethos team and supporters preparing for the fundraising challenge

Family fundraises to thank Shropshire charity

The wife and son of a man left in a wheelchair by a serious illness are taking part in a gruelling fundraising challenge next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Weekend festival set to uncover The Beatles in Comics

Beatles expert and former Marvel Comics comic book creator Tim Quinn is set to uncover the fab four in comics during the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.
Read Article
Graham Peet, from the Ironbridge Coracle Trust

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article
Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
17.2 ° C
19.4 °
15 °
63 %
7.2kmh
40 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP