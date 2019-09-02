Telford business launches plastic-free packaging as part of snack range

A Telford company has introduced an innovative paper packet as part of its new 100% recyclable snacking range.

Evolution Foods has launched the first plastic-free packaging for dried fruit, nuts and seeds

Dried fruit, nuts and seeds producer, Evolution Foods, has launched a new snacking range featuring plastic-free packaging. In a first for the sector, the breakthrough innovation could potentially save over 1,350 tonnes of plastic in the dried fruit, nuts and seeds market in the UK.

The Telford company, which supplies a range of major retailers in the UK, has introduced a paper packet for 25 products under its ‘Natural Selection’ snacking range.

The paper packaging is made from sustainable sources and is doorstep recyclable with other paper waste, as it does not contain any plastic. The Natural Selection paper packs instead use a water-based coating, which is heat-sealed to keep the products fresh. Previously the sector has struggled to find a plastic-free solution that protects products from moisture.

James Knott, Evolution Foods MD, who is from Shrewsbury, said: “The dried fruit, nuts and seeds sector has relied on plastic packaging for a long time, but we wanted to provide a better solution for the environment. Our ‘Natural Selection’ paper packaging is a major breakthrough for us as it’s sustainable and easy to recycle, without compromising on quality. While there’s always more to do, this is an exciting moment for our industry, and we’re really pleased to be unlocking the potential to reduce plastic waste here in Telford.”

Evolution Foods has introduced the paper packs as part of its new Natural Selection snacking range, available at Wilko stores, including Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury.

The range also includes snacking trays and shot packs which have been redeveloped to ensure that the packaging is widely recyclable.

This is the latest step for Evolution Foods as it focuses on sustainability, with a commitment to sending zero waste to landfill, developing recyclable packaging and reducing its carbon footprint.

