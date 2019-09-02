New face boosts Shropshire digital marketing team

A Shropshire digital marketing company has taken on a new member of staff to help meet the demands of an expanding client base.

Steph Forder, of Ascendancy Internet Marketing in Shifnal

Ascendancy Internet Marketing, based in Shifnal, is seeing a growth in calls for its services and has taken on a new digital marketing account manager to ensure the company continues to offer the best help and support to clients.

Steph Forder, 25, has extensive experience in the ‘exciting world’ of digital marketing and has developed an excellent working knowledge of the industry through a variety of roles.

“I started digital marketing by being in-house for individual companies throughout the years, then took the leap and went into an agency style of working and never looked back,” she said.

“I’ve held a few different roles within digital marketing – e-commerce assistant, search engine marketing assistant and some freelance work along the way. I have been able to develop an excellent understanding of the industry and am really looking forward to being able to draw on that wealth of experience in my new job.

“At Ascendancy, I’m a digital marketing account manager, which means I manage the implementation of digital marketing strategies across a range of different clients for the company.

“Digital marketing is an exciting world to be in right now, it’s fast, immediate and you feel you’re at the cutting edge of the industry all the time. Ascendancy has built up an excellent reputation and is highly respected.

“I am delighted to have joined the company and am looking forward to developing a great relationship with my team and clients – ensuring they can always rely on the best service possible.”

Outside of work, Steph is keen on watersports with particular interests in kayaking, paddle boarding and surfing.

Ascendancy founder Helen Culshaw said: “We are delighted to welcome Steph to the team, she has already gained good experience in digital marketing and will be an asset to both the company and our clients.

“We have an excellent team at Ascendancy and the business continues to go from strength to strength, making it necessary for us to take on a new account manager – Steph will fill the role very well.”

