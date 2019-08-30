Telford show will reveal how new inspection techniques are transforming industry

With inspection and monitoring technologies set to play a key role in the future of industry, a major exhibition in Telford next week will showcase the latest developments.

Materials Testing 2019 takes place at the International Centre in Telford. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Materials Testing 2019 which takes place from 3-5 September, is the world’s most comprehensive exhibition of its type, featuring over 70 exhibitors from countries worldwide plus a wide range of seminars and workshops.

The biennial event, which is free to attend, will run alongside the NDT 2019 conference which attracts leading international experts. Both are organised by the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing (BINDT). It says NDT has helped to improve safety in everything from cars and aircraft to shopping malls and power stations. Now new techniques are opening up new possibilities, for example the use of sensors to monitor aircraft engines during flights or wind turbines in remote locations.

Inspection and monitoring technologies will be critical to the future of the auto industry, as lightweight composites increasingly replace metals, and will have a key role in the Internet of Things as installed sensors will provide much of the data to make the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ possible.

Amongst those taking part in the exhibition is the UK Research Centre for NDE (RCNDE), which will be showcasing new technologies. Its Director, Professor Robert Smith, says: “NDT is the ‘unsung hero’ of the modern world. Not only has it helped to improve safety in industries including air travel, but it will help make greener air, land and sea travel possible and affordable in the future by increasing confidence in structural design, allowing lighter-weight structures and reducing fuel consumption.”

Materials Testing 2019 is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 September and from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Thursday 5 September and takes place at the International Centre in Telford.

