Cyber crime initiative gets festival launch

Shropshire insurance brokers Henshalls are warning local businesses they are never too small to be at risk from cyber-crime.

From left, Rachel Davy (Shropshire Festivals), Dena Evans (Reech Media) and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

And to make sure their message reaches as many companies as possible, they will host an interactive seminar with Barclays at this year’s Shropshire Bizfest, on September 12, at the Reech Community Hub at Shrewsbury Football Club.

Director Dave Williams said: “We are very pleased to have signed up as an event sponsor at the festival and we believe it’s a great way for business people to network in a more relaxed and informal environment.

“We’d like to encourage as many festival goers as possible to join us for our session in Exhibition Alley where we’ll be talking about our Henshalls Protect initiative. There’s also a chance to win a prize if you can ‘pop the Henshalls’ lock’.

“The aim is to share our knowledge with like-minded business people, and to raise awareness of the fact that micro-businesses operating from a spare bedroom with just one person running the operation are facing just as much jeopardy as large national corporations.

“You may think your business would never register on a potential cyber criminal’s radar, but if you use email, or you have a website, or you store customer data electronically, then you may well be at risk – so in reality, everyone could be a target.

“For cyber-criminals, holding 100,000 small businesses to ransom by hacking and locking down their systems is potentially more lucrative than one attack on a large business too, so it’s vital that you protect yourself.”

The inaugural Shropshire Bizfest last year was organised by Reech Media in partnership with Shropshire Festivals and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Over 200 people attended, and organisers are predicting over 400 attendees for this year’s event where there will be seminars, workshops, and expert business advice all in a festival setting.

