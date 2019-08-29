Shropshire agency helps Beano with big school competition

Shropshire digital and creative agency Yarrington has completed another successful project for one of Britain’s best-loved brands.

Andy Hodnett, Director and Jake Bown, Web Developer from Yarrington

The Shrewsbury-based team built an online voting system, and supporting website, for the Beano’s Funniest Class campaign, in which schools around the country competed to win prizes for their funny jokes.

The competition launched in April, with teachers asked to submit their class’s funniest jokes for a chance to win the Beano Trophy.

The list was whittled down to a shortlist of 10 by TV funnyman Harry Hill and Beano gagmakers, and was then opened up to an online vote.

The website which was built by Yarrington to drive the competition handled a massive 7.4 million votes.

Andy Hodnett, Yarrington director, said: “This has been a really great project for our digital team, allowing us to showcase a wide range of our creative skills and show what we can do.

“We were given a brief of building a bespoke voting system that could be managed by Beano, which needed to work within their existing online architecture, and be fully on-brand.”

The finished site, built using WordPress and slimlined for speed, collected an average of more than 730,000 votes a day over the course of the project.

The team at Beano were able to log in to monitor the progress of the voting at all times.

Andy said: “Our involvement was scoping and creating the site that allowed people to vote on the top 10 selected jokes. We also created a range of animations and effects to accompany it.”

“It is fabulous to hear that so many eager school children, teachers and the general public got involved in the competition, and interacted with the site. Overall, it’s been a great project.”

