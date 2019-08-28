Shropshire firm boosts data security for businesses worldwide

Businesses across a myriad of industry sectors around the globe are undergoing critical improvements to their data security thanks to the support of a Shropshire innovator.

Alex Whittles, founder of Purple Frog

Earlier this year the team at Purple Frog Systems in Telford launched a pioneering new software innovation called Power BI Sentinel.

The service, which has been developed over a number of years, is designed to enhance security and accelerate disaster recovery for businesses that are already using Microsoft’s reporting tool Power BI.

Since launching it in March, the company which has its headquarters at Hadley Park East, has won major contracts with multiple blue chip businesses across the UK, the States and Europe.

Alex Whittles, founder of Purple Frog and the driving force behind the new tool, said: “It has been a very exciting few months and we have secured 91 new customers since the launch of Power BI sentinel at the SQLBits conference in Manchester.

“These are significant business wins across a range of sectors including IT, construction, finance, investment, facilities services and mining and metals.

“Protecting data and information is paramount in all businesses regardless of size and operation.

“However, in larger corporations, in particular where data can be accessed from several locations and by multiple employees it is critical, and Power BI Sentinel is proving an essential asset for businesses requiring extra security and governance.”

In June the Purple Frog team broke into new European markets when they introduced Power BI Sentinel to businesses at an international tech conference in Germany.

Alex, who is one of just a handful of data specialists in the UK to hold Microsoft’s coveted Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status, added: “We’re now signing up on average around 10 new sign ups a week and the team are regularly demonstrating the software to individuals and large companies around the World.

“We’re also actively discussing reseller agreements in various countries which would enable a much faster roll-out of the service globally.”

Purple Frog, which is a leading innovator of business intelligence solutions, is targeting a market of more than five million global users with Power BI Sentinel.

