Shropshire business invests in data protection company

Shropshire-based Thomas Thomas & Co Ltd has invested in Data Protection Company, Protecture and become the new additions to the board.

The Protecture team

The investment was led by Aaron & Partners corporate team with the outcome of Thomas Thomas & Co Ltd becoming the new majority shareholder of Protecture. Tom Sykes joins the board as Chief Executive Officer and Grant Thomas as Chief Financial Officer.

Over the past 6 years, Protecture has grown and matured to be one of the leading organisations in the UK providing data protection & GDPR consultancy, support, tools, advice, audit and training. The company now proudly supports over 200 clients from SMEs to large prestigious institutional clients across the country with their Data Protection issues.

As Protecture has grown, the board recognised that additional investment and experience would be required to take Protecture through the next phase of growth and success.

Tom Sykes and Grant Thomas, owners of Shropshire based business, Thomas Thomas & Co Ltd have invested into Protecture and currently work with a variety of SME’s who they believe they can help grow and add their expertise and value to. The Thomas Thomas team have a total of 60 years combined experience and also provides HR, Business Support and Marketing resources.

Tom Sykes has 18 years’ experience at board level in SMEs in managed technology services, cyber security, data protection and in the last two years as the IT Director in a top 100 law firm.

Grant Thomas is a chartered accountant with over 17 years’ experience in both practice, and at board level in corporate, both private and public companies.

Tom was approached by Protecture due to his wealth of experience in managing and growing successful businesses. Additionally, his technical knowledge will enable Protecture to develop the tools that our clients need. We are pleased that Tom shares our vision for Protecture.

Gary Shipsey, MD of Protecture comments: “Myself and the whole team are very excited about the future and hope that you will join us in welcoming Tom, Grant and the rest of Thomas Thomas Co & Ltd to the Protecture Team.”

Tom Sykes, the new CEO of Protecture added: “I am thrilled to be appointed to the board of Protecture. Data Protection is an increasingly important function in all organisations and that is not going to change. I am looking forward to working with the superb team at Protecture – some of the best and most experienced in the industry.

“I am pleased Grant Thomas joins me on the board at Protecture as CFO. Grant and I have a successful track record of working together in growing SMEs. The investment in Protecture was led by Hugh Stickland from Shropshire based Aaron & Partners corporate team. Hugh and his team did a fantastic job, were a pleasure to work with again and completed the transaction with our time scales.”

