Shrewsbury-based social enterprise celebrates lottery funding

Shrewsbury-based social enterprise, Lovelyland, is celebrating being awarded a £10,000 by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Jamila Walker, project co-ordinator, with Castlefields residents who are enjoying the Curious Nature Project activities

Lovelyland works creatively with schools and community groups to encourage better use of outdoor spaces and, for this exciting new project, has teamed up with local digital illustrator/photographer Jamila Walker.

The Curious Nature Project will be a seasonal programme of events designed to get people outdoors, packed full of nature-inspired activities to bring people together in local green spaces.

These events will bring professional workshop leaders, community artists and storytellers into local natural spaces, offering accessible, creative sessions for the whole community, bringing people together, encouraging conversation and connection.

Martha Mondon a recent participant in a ‘Learn to Crochet’ event said ‘I loved being outside in a local space and learning a new skill. I really felt a strong sense of community’

Thanks to the Community Fund and all the National Lottery players this project will continue until May 2020, with the next event being a Community Picnic, near Castlefields on the 30 August, where they will be joined by professional storyteller, Jake Evans. There will be games and stories for children, face painting and a nature-inspired art session,

Lovelyland’s Project Manager, Clare Andrew encourages everyone locally to come along: “bring a blanket or chair and help yourself to something from our food-share table which is being supported by Shrewsbury Food Hub”.

