Shropshire
Friday, August 23, 2019
Shropshire lawyer voted as among best in country

A Shropshire lawyer has been voted one of the best in the country and won a place in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom guide.

Andrew Evans, of Lanyon Bowdler

Andrew Evans, a senior partner with Lanyon Bowdler, has been included in the publication after peers recognised his work in the legal areas of agriculture and rural affairs. 

Andrew has already been recommended in this year’s The Legal 500 and also appears in the 2019 edition of Chambers UK.

The Best Lawyers guide is one of the most highly-respected publications nationally and is compiled after confidential surveys are carried out involving tens of thousands of lawyers.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Congratulations to Andrew – to be named in these three publications this year is a magnificent achievement and is just reward for all the hard work and dedication he always puts in on behalf of our clients.

“The Best Lawyers Guide is one of the oldest and most widely regarded publications referenced by clients and all those in the legal profession.

“Details of the latest edition, the eighth, have just been released and we are delighted Andrew has been included.

“It’s the go-to guide of the most outstanding lawyers in the UK and to be included you have to receive the support of peers who complete surveys, many thousands of which are then trawled through and graded before the final announcements are made.

“Getting into this publication is extremely difficult but all the more satisfying because the decision is made by other lawyers who recognise the strengths of those they vote for.”

Andrew Evans qualified as a solicitor in 1980, joining Lanyon Bowdler in 1989 and was appointed senior partner four years ago.

He is a member of the Agricultural Law Association and has extensive experience in all aspects of non-contentious commercial and agricultural property work.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to be named in this guide, and it demonstrates that our clients can always expect the highest standard of legal advice when dealing with Lanyon Bowdler.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
Business

