Shropshire care company celebrates one year of live in care services

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire Care Company has been successfully offering live in care services for one year and has seen a 150% growth in the service.

Bluebird Care Specialist Care Coordinator Kirsty Holland and live in carer Claire Matthews celebrate one year of live-in-care

The company, which covers Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Church Stretton and the surrounding areas, has been offering at-home care for 10 years this summer.

Last year, it launched live-in-care services to address the need for local care with 24/7 local support and back-up across the county, Telford & Wrekin and border areas.

The custom-base for the service has seen a huge 150% growth in the last 12 months, which has been largely based on glowing word of mouth referrals.

Kirsty Holland, Specialist Care Coordinator at Bluebird Care, said the service was “vital” for helping people when they had come out of hospital and needed extra help while convalescing and was successful in preventing re-admittance or the need to move into a nursing home.

“More and more people wish to return home after hospital stay so they can recover in their own surroundings and a live-in carer is a very good alternative to respite stays.

“If they are able to move back into their own home, with their own timescales for eating, sleeping, washing, seeing their pets, friends, family and neighbours and in their own bed, they are proven to get better faster.

“One of our clients, a 91-year-old lady who had an operation in hospital wanted to return home for her recovery and we provided her a live-in carer. We were told she would need this level of support for two months, but she got better with this care in just three weeks so we were able to reduce her care to an individualised at-home package, then to twice a day care calls. Her confidence and health increased so much she is now care free.”

Last year the NHS launched a campaign to end ‘pyjama paralysis.’ Studies found that wearing pyjamas reinforced being sick and could prevent recovery. The study found that three-in-five immobile, older patients in hospital had no medical reason that required bed rest.

Professor Jane Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “For many wearing pyjamas reinforces feeling unwell and can prevent a speedy recovery.

“One of the most valuable resources is a patients’ time and getting people up and dressed is a vital step in ensuring that they do not spend any longer than is clinically necessary in hospital.”

Mrs Holland added: “Many of our customers live in rural areas which aren’t covered by at-home care companies. Also, with such a feeling of isolation, many people don’t feel safe enough to leave hospital or live on their own.

“Our live-in-care services offer an affordable solution which is competitive with other care options and can be adapted from live-in to smaller care packages as the customers’ health and confidence improves.”

Bluebird Care Live-in carer Claire Matthews, said: “Being a carer involves getting to know customers individually on every level; emotionally, mentally and psychologically and also engaging them in interests and activities that interest them.

“Caring for people is a profession I choose to do and I’m paid for it. However, choosing such a career and being paid to care for someone differs greatly from genuinely caring and wanting to give people a better quality of life. For me, it comes from the heart, and not because it’s part of a job description to care.

“I don’t really have anything to gain from being a live-in-carer, only to give. There’s no greater joy in making others happy and if I do make a difference, my work is complete, and it makes me feel happy to do so.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
