Thursday, August 22, 2019
Shropshire accountants raise a toast to Thirsty Thursdays

By Shropshire Live Business

An accountancy firm based in Telford has launched a new networking evening with a twist – Thirsty Thursdays, with the first event held in Ironbridge on 15 August.

Accountants Dave Leddington, Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone

ChadStone was born five years ago after a conversation between brothers-in-law; Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone.

From the beginning, the focus of ChadStone has been to provide excellent accountancy services, which not only meet clients’ financial obligations, but also explore how businesses and directors can maximise their financial potential.

But to help them meet with clients and potential new clients on a more informal level, and to create networking opportunities for a wide range of businesses, the firm decided to launch its own event every third Thursday of the month.

Rob Chadderton said: “Our company strapline is ‘A Fresh Perspective’. Accountants can sometimes be seen as very formal, but not us! Thirsty Thursdays will help break the ice as we want Shropshire businesses to support each other and feel positive about making new connections.

“Traditional networking over breakfast can scare some people off. Sometimes there is a waiting list to join the group, then you have to gear yourself up for a minute standing in front of strangers ‘selling your wares’. And the early starts won’t be for everyone!

“We appreciate just how busy local business owners are and how daunting it can be to get out there and make new connections. So we wanted to create an informal event where people could feel comfortable to chat to other business owners, and have a beer!

“If potential work comes from it, great. But, if not, at least people will have had the chance to get out of the office and relax with likeminded decision-makers.”

Alex Stone said that first Thirsty Thursday was a great success, with around 30 attendees.

“When Rob and I started out, the decision to make the leap from employment to business ownership was to create our own security and a different way of life for our families. But we know first-hand how scary building your own business can be,” he said.

“Our informal networking session over a drink seemed the perfect way for people to make new connections and who knows where that could lead! The first event has surpassed our expectations and we received some great feedback.

The next Thirsty Thursday will be held on 19th September at 6pm at The Malthouse, Ironbridge and anyone is welcome. It is free to attend, with no booking required.”

