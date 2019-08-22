Legal firm’s £100,000 investment in new IT systems

A Shropshire law firm has announced a major £100,000 investment in order to ‘future proof’ the firm.

Simon Davies from Flex IT with Carolyn Freeman, business manager of Wace Morgan and Diana Packwood, managing partner Wace Morgan

Wace Morgan Solicitors, which is based in Shrewsbury and employs around 100 people in total, has upgraded its IT systems.

Managing partner Diana Packwood explained that the improvements would have important benefits for clients and staff.

She said: “This is an historic step, enabling the business to continue its expansion programme.

“Despite being almost 270 years old, Wace Morgan is a forward-thinking, innovative firm and therefore we made the decision to invest in new information technology.

“There are national stories emerging regularly suggesting that businesses are currently hiring new people at the expense of ploughing money into innovation and technology but we are pleased to say that we are committed to doing both.”

Wace Morgan has installed software for a new case management system from market-leading company Eclipse – the only such system recommended by the Law Society.

“It is a flexible and integrated system which will improve our data storage, document production and document management facilities, as well as our customer relationship management and business development.

“In terms of benefits to clients, it has enhanced data protections and cyber security and streamlines processes to make managing their matters more efficient,” Diana explained.

Wace Morgan has also upgraded its computer software across the board, working alongside FlexIT, a Shrewsbury-based firm. “Our partnerships with FlexIT and Eclipse will prove to be very positive steps for the business as we continue to enhance our services to clients throughout Shropshire and mid Wales,” she added

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...