QA wins multi-million pound Wrekin Housing Group contract

Two well-known Shropshire organisations will continue their successful partnership for another 10 years with a contract worth more than £10 million.

Bob Law from QA, left, with Dale Heaton from The Wrekin Housing Group

QA (Ironbridge) Ltd, which is based in Halesfield with showrooms in Madeley and Newport, has been appointed to fit around 270 kitchens a year for The Wrekin Housing Group. The Group is one of the largest social landlords in the Midlands with over 12,500 homes to rent across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire & Staffordshire.

Dale Heaton at The Wrekin Housing Group said it is great to continue working with an established local business, which has been operating in the county for over 35 years. “Congratulations to QA. We have a solid working relationship with the company and I look forward to this going from strength to strength.

“One of the advantages of working with QA is that it trains its fitters to do a variety of jobs. This means just one person does the whole of the kitchen, from the plastering and the plumbing to the kitchen fitting, tiling and flooring. Often with kitchen contracts there can be multiple trades working on one project, but with QA it is just three people – the kitchen fitter and then the gas and electric specialists.

“This isn’t just convenient for us, but also for tenants, who have less disruption as there are fewer people coming into their home. It makes the job quicker as well, they often are able to start a job on the Monday and have it finished by the Friday.”

QA is a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom manufacturer and fitter that employs locally, also taking trainees from The Wrekin Housing Group & Marches Construction Ready Partnership, which offers free training to those interested in a career in construction.

Dave Teece, managing director at QA said: “This is fantastic news and testament to the hard work by everyone at QA. Because we only employ local people the contract keeps a lot of skilled tradespeople in Shropshire in work. Another benefit of using local people is that our fitters know a lot of the Trust’s tenants – it is really beneficial to have that great working relationship between the fitters and the customers, and we are excited that our partnership is going to continue for another decade.”

