New Associate adds further expertise to law firm’s residential property team

A Shropshire law firm has strengthened its residential property department with the appointment of a new Associate Solicitor.

Louise Lane, Beth Ward, Andrew Davies and Nichola Wilson of mfg Solicitors

Nichola Wilson, an expert in freehold and leasehold sales and purchases, shared ownership, new builds and the Right to Buy scheme, has joined the mfg Solicitors’ Telford office.

This year she marks 10 years as a qualified Solicitor, works closely with lead partner, Andrew Davies – with her appointment growing the team to four alongside assistants Beth Ward and Louise Lane.

Andrew Davies said: “Nichola is already supporting and advising our clients in and around Shropshire on a wide variety of complex residential conveyancing matters.

“We are dealing with a growing number of property transactions and this means we need the best talent, experience and skills. Nichola is undoubtably one to watch for the future and has an excellent reputation so we are delighted she is part of our team here in Telford.”

Nichola Wilson added: “I joined mfg as it was the right time to take my career to the next level. It is a firm with a great reputation which is growing not just here in Shropshire, but also across the wider West Midlands.

“I am excited to be part of such a respected team and a firm which is really going places.”

mfg’s residential property team offers expertise in all residential property transactions including sales, purchases, specific advice around country properties, re-mortgages, shared ownership, leases and easements.

The team is supported by other colleagues who offer advice on matters including wills, inheritance, cohabitation agreements and tax.

