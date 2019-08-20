UK paint manufacturer completes letting at Shrewsbury trade park

A UK paint manufacturer is to have a presence in Shrewsbury after completing the letting of a modern unit at the town’s popular Vanguard Trade Park.

Crown Paints Limited has agreed a 10-year term for Plot 19, Unit H, Vanguard Way.

The trade counter/commercial unit, which provides high quality accommodation, extends to approximately 1,960 sq ft.

Amie Barter, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It will be used for the storage, distribution and retail of paint and decorating products.

“The unit is currently being fitted out by Crown Paints Limited with a view to opening imminently, so it will be another exciting addition to the ever expanding Vanguard Trade Park.”

The unit benefits from glazed frontages and a roller shutter loading door, with an eaves height of approximately seven metres. The premises also boasts onsite designated parking and loading facilities.

