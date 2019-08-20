16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Home Business

The Wrekin Housing Group celebrates double success

By Shropshire Live Business

The Wrekin Housing Group is celebrating a double success after being shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Women in Housing awards.

Pictured centre are: Fleur Whittingham, Gas Operations Manager and Morag Bailey, Head of Continuous Improvement at The Wrekin Housing Group with team members
Pictured centre are: Fleur Whittingham, Gas Operations Manager and Morag Bailey, Head of Continuous Improvement at The Wrekin Housing Group with team members

The Group’s Gas Operations team, led by Gas Operations Manager Fleur Whittingham, are finalists in the Development and Maintenance category, and Morag Bailey, Head of Continuous Improvement, is in the running to become Housing Professional of the Year.

The Women in Housing Awards, now in their seventh year, recognise and celebrate the achievements of outstanding women who work in housing.

The Gas Operations team were nominated because they represent women in a traditionally male-dominated sector. After joining forces with the AGSM (Association of Gas Safety Managers), the team travelled to the Houses of Parliament and successfully campaigned for a major change in gas regulations which created more flexibility around the timing of landlord’s annual gas safety checks.

The changes to the way that tenants’ annual services are planned has increased the flexibility of the team who are now about to match the Group’s award-winning general repairs same-day service. The change followed a recommendation made by the organisation’s involved tenants and has led to the Group retaining its 100% gas safety record for the ninth year running.

Housing Professional of the Year nominee Morag Bailey joined The Wrekin Housing Group in 2005 as Head of Continuous Improvement. Her journey and commitment to housing began over thirty years ago, after becoming homeless with two children aged under four.

Since then, Morag has lived and breathed housing; dedicating herself as an involved tenant, tenant board member and a tireless campaigner to ensure that tenants are given a voice that is heard by board members and executive management teams. Throughout her career Morag’s forward-thinking approach, professionalism and commitment to the housing sector has been admired by her peers.

Morag and Fleur said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for these awards and to be helping to celebrate the success of women working in housing across the country.”

The winners of this year’s Women in Housing awards will be revealed in October.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Family thanks after baby is born following crash on the way to hospital

A couple have praised staff at SaTH for their treatment and care after their baby was born by emergency Caesarean following a car crash which happened while they were on their way to hospital.
Read Article
Nesscliffe Hillfort. Photo: Shropshire Council

Archaeological dig begins at Nesscliffe Hillfort

An archaeological dig has today begun at Nesscliffe Hillfort in a bid to learn more about the history of the area.
Read Article

Occupants of 4×4 flee scene of collision after motorcyclist is injured in Quatt

The occupants of a 4x4 fled the scene of a collision after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Quatt on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

A Morgan at Loton Park

Capacity entry for Loton Park speed weekend

Classic car drivers from across the UK will descend on Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury this weekend when hosts Hagley Car Club stages two days of close competition for several car clubs.
Read Article
Worcestershire’s Blackfinch New Road ground hosted Shropshire’s Academy side

Shropshire’s Academy side enjoy experience of playing at the home of Worcestershire CCC

Shropshire County Cricket Club's Academy side enjoyed the experience of playing at Blackfinch New Road after being invited by Worcestershire to take part in a Four Counties Twenty20 competition.
Read Article

Match Preview: Accrington Stanley V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury visit Lancashire to face Accrington Stanley as they aim to kick-start their season on Tuesday night.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Kelda Wood with Richard Hughes and Craig Hughes of Chrisbeon

Shropshire business community thanked for supporting Row to Raise challenge

The Shropshire business community has been thanked after coming together to support Kelda Wood and her epic solo rowing challenge across the Atlantic.
Read Article
Pictured centre are: Fleur Whittingham, Gas Operations Manager and Morag Bailey, Head of Continuous Improvement at The Wrekin Housing Group with team members

The Wrekin Housing Group celebrates double success

The Wrekin Housing Group is celebrating a double success after being shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Women in Housing awards.
Read Article
Crown Paints Limited has agreed a 10-year term for Plot 19, Unit H, Vanguard Way in Shrewsbury

UK paint manufacturer completes letting at Shrewsbury trade park

A UK paint manufacturer is to have a presence in Shrewsbury after completing the letting of a modern unit at the town's popular Vanguard Trade Park.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Photo: Mandy Jones

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry seeks volunteers

UK charity Horatio’s Garden are looking for volunteers to join their new, friendly team at their recently opened Oswestry garden.
Read Article
Sally Raw Rees during her skydive in Tilstock, Whitchurch

Fearless fundraiser takes part in charity skydive

Fearless fundraiser Sally Raw Rees has raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality.
Read Article
Robert Wade, left, from Bicycles By Design and Endangered Crafts Officer Mary Lewis

Shropshire festival fighting for endangered crafts

More than 200 heritage crafts are at risk of becoming extinct in the UK, and the battle is on to save some of the crafts indigenous to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Free Mini exhibition drives into Shrewsbury prison

Mini is 60 and to mark the occasion The West Midlands Mini Owners Group are celebrating behind the high walls of Shrewsbury Prison this Bank Holiday weekend.
Read Article
Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.
Read Article
David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year's show

Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Charlotte Nutting & Alex Nicoll at The Meadow Inn

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article
Publican Lance Pettet outside The Lamb Inn

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
16.4 ° C
18.3 °
13.9 °
48 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
22 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP