The Wrekin Housing Group celebrates double success

The Wrekin Housing Group is celebrating a double success after being shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Women in Housing awards.

Pictured centre are: Fleur Whittingham, Gas Operations Manager and Morag Bailey, Head of Continuous Improvement at The Wrekin Housing Group with team members

The Group’s Gas Operations team, led by Gas Operations Manager Fleur Whittingham, are finalists in the Development and Maintenance category, and Morag Bailey, Head of Continuous Improvement, is in the running to become Housing Professional of the Year.

The Women in Housing Awards, now in their seventh year, recognise and celebrate the achievements of outstanding women who work in housing.

The Gas Operations team were nominated because they represent women in a traditionally male-dominated sector. After joining forces with the AGSM (Association of Gas Safety Managers), the team travelled to the Houses of Parliament and successfully campaigned for a major change in gas regulations which created more flexibility around the timing of landlord’s annual gas safety checks.

The changes to the way that tenants’ annual services are planned has increased the flexibility of the team who are now about to match the Group’s award-winning general repairs same-day service. The change followed a recommendation made by the organisation’s involved tenants and has led to the Group retaining its 100% gas safety record for the ninth year running.

Housing Professional of the Year nominee Morag Bailey joined The Wrekin Housing Group in 2005 as Head of Continuous Improvement. Her journey and commitment to housing began over thirty years ago, after becoming homeless with two children aged under four.

Since then, Morag has lived and breathed housing; dedicating herself as an involved tenant, tenant board member and a tireless campaigner to ensure that tenants are given a voice that is heard by board members and executive management teams. Throughout her career Morag’s forward-thinking approach, professionalism and commitment to the housing sector has been admired by her peers.

Morag and Fleur said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for these awards and to be helping to celebrate the success of women working in housing across the country.”

The winners of this year’s Women in Housing awards will be revealed in October.

