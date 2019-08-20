Shropshire business community thanked for supporting Row to Raise challenge

The Shropshire business community has been thanked after coming together to support Kelda Wood and her epic solo rowing challenge across the Atlantic.

Kelda Wood with Richard Hughes and Craig Hughes of Chrisbeon

Kelda became the first adaptive person ever to row the Atlantic single-handed when she completed the 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in a little over 76 days – raising more than £30,000 for her charity Climbing Out.

Chrisbeon, an office supplies firm with showrooms in Shrewsbury and Telford and a patron member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, sponsored the Row to Raise challenge and played host to the star rower and her boat, Storm Petrel, shortly before she set sail.

Climbing Out is a charity aimed at raising hope in young people facing mental or physical trauma and each day during the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Kelda rowed for a different young person, sharing their stories with those following her trip.

By Chrisbeon taking Kelda to the Shropshire Chamber and introducing her to other businesses, she was able to get support for her trip which exceeded her expectations.

“Chrisbeon really did go above and beyond in helping me,” she said.

“To begin with they helped me connect with lots of other businesses by inviting me to chamber events, which was really important to help secure enough support to enable me to get to the starting line.

“They were just amazing and helped in so many ways. The financial assistance from the business was, of course, vital and very gratefully received, but Chrisbeon supported the campaign in lots of other ways too.

“I am so grateful to all of my supporters, all of the businesses and the chamber itself for helping me reach my goal and raising so much money for charity.”

Richard Hughes, of Chrisbeon, said: “After speaking with Kelda we knew that taking her to chamber events and linking her with businesses that are part of the chamber would widen her support.

“The chamber works together in so many ways with the businesses involved and it was fantastic to see the support everyone gave. We introduced Kelda to fellow Patron, 7 video who kindly arranged a video to help publicise Kelda’s challenge.

Nick Jones Wealth Management, Henshalls Insurance and Shropshire Festivals, along with many others, became sponsors of the boat and other businesses gave assistance in every way they could.

“The Shropshire business community is a great one and we are really proud to be part of it.”

