Shropshire entrepreneur gets on his bike to offer solution to congested cities

A Shropshire entrepreneur believes he may have a stylish answer to help people in Birmingham and London avoid congestion, charges and rising travel costs.

Nick Lovett believes he may have a stylish answer to help people in Birmingham and London avoid congestion, charges and rising travel costs

Nick Lovett has launched E-Motion London to act as the official UK distributor for B4 Bikes’ E-Cruizer range of hand-built electric bicycles that combine the design aesthetics of a 1912 Harley Davidson with state-of-the-art technology that delivers a range of 100 miles and top speeds of 25kmph.

The bikes have been created to give the rider a sense of freedom and independence, removing reliance on costly public transport and providing an environmentally friendly alternative to cars in city centres where they are already being charged or clean air zones that are soon to be introduced.

“Getting around the likes of Birmingham and London isn’t easy, with congested roads and rising public transport costs putting a major burden on commuters living in these cities,” explained Nick, who is also Managing Director of full-service advertising agency M3.

“The E-Cruizer could be a fun solution to this growing issue, providing people with a stylish way of bypassing traffic and avoiding queues, not to mention the congestion or clean air zone charges that are either in place or on the agenda.”

He continued: “All of the bikes have been handmade to capture the essence of cycling with the electric motor kicking in when you want a break from pedalling or to give you a boost up inclines. They look amazing and will certainly turn heads as our first customers in the UK are testifying to.”

E-Motion London is working with the original designer Matthijs Scholten and Dutch manufacturer B4 Bikes to bring the cycles to the UK for the first time, with Birmingham and London the first two target markets.

The E-Cruizer, which is priced at £7000 and comes in all black or Indian red, is equipped with a powerful 250w-1000w electric engine located in the front wheel and features a control console on the left-hand side of the handlebar, allowing the rider to easily select between six different speed settings as well as monitoring battery capacity.

It also comes with the latest braking systems and pulse wide modulation technology that delivers the most effective visibility whether you are moving around at day or night.

Nick continued: “We appreciate the bikes are a high ticket item at first glance, but when you consider they could replace all of your travel costs over the year they quickly pay for themselves – not to mention giving you a stylish way of keeping fit and healthy.

“If the interest is there, we could also look at a leasing scheme where you can pay a monthly sum to rent one of the E-Cruizers.”

Equbeer Singh was one of the first people in the UK to be an E-Cruizer owner.

“London was buzzing with summer vibes and there was an amazing exhibition of high-end cars on display in Canary Wharf, but something really caught my attention.

“It wasn’t a Rolls-Royce or a Ferrari or a Maybach, no it was a bike that had a classy design styling that could give any bike a run for its money when it comes to performance.

“From the moment I saw it, my heart was set on it and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin. The rest is history and I am now one the proud owner of one of the most elegant and efficient bikes on the planet.”

E-Motion London will be touring the country demonstrating the E-Cruizers, as well as hosting special track days soon to be announced.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...