Doors open and close at Bridgnorth firm

A Bridgnorth man who spent 15 years working at a local company was so impressed with the set-up that he has now returned to invest in the firm and will sit on its board of directors.

Ben Hickman (right) is welcomed by Roland Davies (left) and retiring director Mervyn Davies

Ben Hickman, aged 42, was a former technician with long-standing specialist firm Window & Door Contract Services but has now bought a share of the business and will replace founding director Mervyn Davies, aged 61, who is retiring this month, leaving his brother Roland Davies, to jointly carry on the family business with Ben.

Welcoming Ben back, sales director Roland Davies, said: “We are very fortunate to have a great team here and enjoy a good retention of staff, many of whom have been with us since we started on this site over 20 years ago.

“It is great testament to our firm to see Ben invest in the business and return here after working for the past few years with a national company, thereby further expanding his knowledge, and I am sure we will all benefit from his 25 years experience in the industry as we move forward.”

Ben, who will become contracts director, added: “Having been on the staff for so many years I was well aware of the positive atmosphere and high standards set throughout the company, so I am now truly delighted to be able to fund a return at this level.

“Thanks must be paid to former director Mervyn, who has been a stalwart of the company since it started and has offered me such great support and advice as I begin this exciting new venture.

“We hope to continue with our expansion plans both locally and nationwide and also create the prospect of several new jobs in the process as we continue to expand.”

Window & Door Contract Services is celebrating two decades of steady growth and is based at Stanley Lane in Bridgnorth, from where it carries out window and door, and automatic door replacement and renovation throughout the UK.

