Dignity Funeral Directors appoint Shropshire firm to upgrade funeral home displays

One of the UK’s largest funeral providers has appointed a Shropshire company to update window displays across their UK-wide network of funeral homes.

Dignity Funeral Directors is a longstanding client of Shrewsbury-based Mid West Displays. This is their largest project to date with the company and represents a significant investment in upgrading displays in their 800 strong funeral home network.

The region-by-region roll out has already commenced and it is hoped the project will be completed within 12 months.

Mid West Displays will make the displays themselves at their manufacturing base.

Mid West Display’s Sales Manager Michelle Farnsworth said: “We have worked with Dignity on a number of projects over many years and are delighted in the confidence they have shown in our products and service by asking us to undertake such a significant upgrade across their estate.”

