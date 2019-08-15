Law firm helps hospice to deliver counselling service

Staff from a Telford law firm have joined forces with a local children’s hospice to create a new counselling service in the area.

Alison Carter – partner and head of the personal injury team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Telford – prepares the space for the Hope House counselling sessions

The team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, have supported Hope House for many years by holding regular fund-raising events and activities.

And now, counsellors from the hospice’s counselling and bereavement team are using space at the law firm’s headquarters to deliver their first Telford-based support sessions.

Alison Carter, a partner in the law firm and head of the personal injury team, has been a key supporter of the new initiative and has been instrumental in working with the hospice team to make the sessions happen.

“We are very pleased to be supporting Hope House by offering the space within our offices for counselling as it’s clear that the service was very much needed in the Telford area.

“Thanks to our central location with plenty of convenient parking right outside the door, families can access the support they need in difficult times more easily.

“And if by offering this space we can help to take away just some of the stress and worry they are facing so they don’t have to travel so far, then that’s an excellent result.”

To raise funds for Hope House, staff at Martin-Kaye have taken part in all kinds of fund-raising projects including dress down days, cake sales, raffles, and sponsoring a race at a horse racing night.

Hope House offers a range of services including respite and end of life care at its two hospices and/or within the family home, and support such as counselling and advocacy.

Counselling and bereavement support is offered to hospice families and to those in the community who have been affected by the death of a child or young person under the age of 25 at the time of death.

They need to raise over £6.5 million every year to maintain their services and receive just one month’s funding per year from statutory bodies.

