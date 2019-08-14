17 C
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Lanyon Bowdler takes top prize for Military-themed window

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has taken top prize in the search to find the best military window display in the county.

Sophie Davies, Brian Evans, Dawn Humphries, Warrant Officer Nick Williams, Sali Nixon, and Sean McCarthy, of the Armed Forces Covenant

Shropshire Council launched the competition as part of the Armed Forces Day celebrations – encouraging businesses to decorate their windows with a military theme in support for our service personnel.

Lanyon Bowdler, a member of the Armed Forces Covenant, enlisted the help of local artist Sali Nixon to come up with something that would be appropriate, thought-provoking and a tribute to our Armed Forces on the firm’s windows at its offices in Shrewsbury.

The winning entry means up to 12 members of staff from the law firm will be taken on a tour of RAF Shawbury, which will include a close-up look at a helicopter and aircraft – including a Red Arrow Hawk and the chance to fire a rifle or pistol on one of the ranges.

Louise Howard, associate solicitor and military specialist at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to have won top prize in this competition and are really excited about our trip to look around the RAF base at Shawbury.

“We were proud to recognise the efforts of our Armed Forces by taking part in this competition organised by Shropshire Council.

“Lanyon Bowdler has strong links with the military through the work we do helping clients as well as our ongoing commitment to the community.

“As members of the Armed Forces Covenant, I was keen for us to take part in the competition and asked renowned local artist Sali Nixon to come along and paint the windows of our head office in Shrewsbury. She did a tremendous job! 

“We were inspired by Sali’s work, which we have seen on visits to The Movement Centre at the RJAH hospital in Gobowen – one of the charities we support at Lanyon Bowdler.

“The centre does an amazing job in providing specialist treatment to support children and their families from across the UK who are living with movement disabilities.

“Sali’s fantastic artwork on our windows certainly struck the right note with judges and we were delighted to be visited by Warrant Officer Nick Williams of RAF Shawbury who gave us the news we had won.”

Warrant Officer Nick Williams, one of RAF Shawbury’s corporate engagement relations officers, said: “We have always had tremendous support from the Shropshire Council Armed Forces Covenant team, especially during the Armed Forces Day period.  

“The idea of asking businesses to show support for the Armed Forces, families and veterans though decorating their premises was a fantastic initiative and the entries were very hard to judge.  

“The artwork produced on the Lanyon Bowdler building really struck a chord with the executives at RAF Shawbury who judged the entries, as it reflected both current and historic military history.  

“I was really pleased to be able to tell the Lanyon Bowdler team that they had won the competition and I loved Sali’s graphics.

“Everyone at RAF Shawbury is looking forward to welcoming members of the team for a VIP tour of RAF Shawbury as their prize for this fantastic display.”

