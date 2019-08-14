17 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Freight forwarder is driving force behind trike business success

By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford shipping firm is the driving force behind a pioneering UK company which specialises in luxury trike conversions.

Dave Partridge, owner of AA Trikes and AwingAway, pictured with Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services in Telford
Dave Partridge, owner of AA Trikes and AwingAway, pictured with Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services in Telford

Global Freight Services has added Donnington Wood based AA Trikes to its growing portfolio of clients and is playing a significant role in the company’s ongoing success.

Run by entrepreneur Dave Partridge, the business specialises in converting solo motorbikes into trikes using kit imported from US-based manufacturers Californian Sidecar Conversions (CSC).

It is on track for its best ever year after achieving 60 per cent of its annual target in the first first six months of 2019.

An achievement Mr Partridge, as the only UK-approved CSC converter, says would not have been possible without the assistance of its freight partners.

“In less than 12 months we have completed six conversions for customers and each one has required the kit to be imported from the States,” he explained.

“We would not have been able to carry out this work without the support of Global Freight.

“We struggled to find anyone else who would manage the entire process from start to finish so when they said they could help we were over the moon. We do nothing but pay the bill at the end.

“They sort everything from the physical shipment of the goods to all the necessary paperwork.

“The software they use also enables us to track when the item has left the port and the team are very efficient at letting us know when the kit is due to arrive at the workshop so we can prepare the bikes accordingly.”

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services, said he and the team were delighted to be supporting AA Trikes with its goals and ambitions.

“We work with a range of businesses to support their import and export objectives to enable them to grow their markets internationally,” said Mr Gunter.

“AA Trikes is a fantastic example of a small business here in Shropshire which is expanding year on year and we are delighted to be supporting this growth.

“We know that Dave is currently in the process of deciding whether or not to start exporting   trike conversions outside of the UK so we will be advising him on how best to do this should he decide to take this forward.”

Mr Partridge established AA Trikes in 2017 as a spin-off to his existing business AwingAway which provides all servicing needs for Honda Goldwings and will mark its 10th anniversary later this year.

He now runs the two operations side by side from his workshop in Bradley Road in Donnington Wood.

AA Trikes serves a wide variety of customers but predominantly an older generation of motorcyclists or people with disabilities.

Mr Partridge said: “Generally as motorcyclists get older they are looking for more comfort and stability so the trike conversion is a perfect solution and means they can continue riding for much longer.

“We can also make modifications to suit specific customer requirements and we have worked closely with a number of customers who have needed particular adaptions to suit their disability.

“It’s always very rewarding for us when customers visit the workshop to pick up their completed trike. We’re just as passionate about the finished product as they are and every  bike and trike we work on is a labour of love.”

